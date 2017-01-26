  • Don Sweeney plays Santa Claus during the holidays at Breakthrough Urban Ministries, a refugee center in East Garfield Park. PHOTO SUBMITTED

    Glenview residents spread joy at Chicago shelter

    January 23, 2017 By Chris Pullam, Editor Life & Arts
    As a teacher at Northwestern University, Glenview resident Marilyn Sweeney walked past the same sign on campus for nearly 15 years.
    North Shore meals to satisfy healthful eating in 2017

    January 23, 2017 By Staff report Life & Arts, Dining Out
    Every year, millions make a list of New Year’s resolutions, pledging to lead more productive, healthier and happier lives for the next 12 months.
    Girls Basketball: Weinman, Shaw lead Titans past Trevians

    January 23, 2017 By Katy Winge, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    When Carie Weinman walked into the Glenbrook South gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Titans were all thinking the same thing: Carie is back.
    Donated shirts spur cancer-awareness campaign

    January 24, 2017 By Sarah Haider, Assistant Editor News
    Several weeks before Christmas, Glenview resident Billy Nestos was diagnosed with Stage 3 lymphoma.
    Girls Ice Hockey: South’s Cataldo dominates NT in 3-3 tie

    January 23, 2017 By Neil Milbert, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    Glenbrook and New Trier played with passion on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Northbrook Sports Center until the game ended in a 3-3 tie.

News

D225 seeks alternatives to transportation cost increase
Glenbrook District 225 administrators are facing a $345,467 (31 percent) increase in annual bus transportation fees upon receiving only one transportation bid.
D34: Advisory committee predicts $6.5 million deficit over 5 years
D34: Advisory committee predicts $6.5 million deficit over 5 years
Sports

10 Questions with Nick Samataro, GBS boys basketball
Samataro, a senior at Glenbrook South, plays shooting guard for the basketball team.
Wrestling: Bond leads South to sixth in conference
Life & Arts

As a teacher at Northwestern University, Glenview resident Marilyn Sweeney walked past the same sign on campus for nearly 15 years.
Faith Briefs: Parish Family Nights, Men’s Dinner
Youth Services commences 2017 with annual fundraiser
Opinion

Adventures in Glenview: Honoring the origins of the solar house
Where do you think the nation’s first solar house was built?
The Word on Wellness: Juice me up, Scotty
From the Editor: Seeking interns for summer work
Coach Talk: Turning ideas into sport program reality