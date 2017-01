“Rogue One” hit theaters Dec. 16 and serves as the eighth major motion picture within the Star Wars franchise. PHOTO SUBMITTED

January 4, 2017

By Kathy Clemens, Contributing Columnist

Who knew that in 1973 when George Lucas wrote a 13-page treatment for a film he wanted to call “Star Wars,” years later the franchise would have produced seven major motion pictures, two television series, books, graphic novels, video games and a slew of merchandise?