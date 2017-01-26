Skip to main content
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Don Sweeney plays Santa Claus during the holidays at Breakthrough Urban Ministries, a refugee center in East Garfield Park. PHOTO SUBMITTED
Glenview residents spread joy at Chicago shelter
January 23, 2017
By Chris Pullam, Editor
Life & Arts
As a teacher at Northwestern University, Glenview resident Marilyn Sweeney walked past the same sign on campus for nearly 15 years.
Valor's roasted salmon comes served with braised and roasted vegetables and a ring of red pepper sauce. Fouad Egbaria/22nd Century Media
North Shore meals to satisfy healthful eating in 2017
January 23, 2017
By Staff report
Life & Arts
,
Dining Out
Every year, millions make a list of New Year's resolutions, pledging to lead more productive, healthier and happier lives for the next 12 months.
South junior Lizzy Shaw brings the ball down the court during the Titans' 44-36 win over New Trier on Friday, Jan. 20, in Winnetka. David Kraus/22nd Century Media
Girls Basketball: Weinman, Shaw lead Titans past Trevians
January 23, 2017
By Katy Winge, Freelance Reporter
Sports
,
High School
When Carie Weinman walked into the Glenbrook South gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Titans were all thinking the same thing: Carie is back.
The eighth-grade class at Field School wears shirts created by Energy Tees in support of student Billy Nestos on Jan. 18. Chris Pullam/ 22nd Century Media
Donated shirts spur cancer-awareness campaign
January 24, 2017
By Sarah Haider, Assistant Editor
News
Several weeks before Christmas, Glenview resident Billy Nestos was diagnosed with Stage 3 lymphoma.
Glenbrook South sophomore Lily Cataldo scores against New Trier in a 3-3 tie on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Northbrook Sports Center. photos by David Kraus/22nd Century Media
Girls Ice Hockey: South's Cataldo dominates NT in 3-3 tie
January 23, 2017
By Neil Milbert, Freelance Reporter
Sports
,
High School
Glenbrook and New Trier played with passion on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Northbrook Sports Center until the game ended in a 3-3 tie.
Donated shirts spur cancer-awareness campaign
Wrestling: Bond leads South to sixth in conference
Girls Basketball: Weinman, Shaw lead Titans past Trevians
D34: Advisory committee predicts $6.5 million deficit over 5 years
Boys Basketball: Titans fall despite big night by Giannakopoulos
D225 seeks alternatives to transportation cost increase
Glenbrook District 225 administrators are facing a $345,467 (31 percent) increase in annual bus transportation fees upon receiving only one transportation bid.
D34: Advisory committee predicts $6.5 million deficit over 5 years
D34: Advisory committee predicts $6.5 million deficit over 5 years
Donated shirts spur cancer-awareness campaign
10 Questions with Nick Samataro, GBS boys basketball
Samataro, a senior at Glenbrook South, plays shooting guard for the basketball team.
Wrestling: Bond leads South to sixth in conference
Girls Ice Hockey: South's Cataldo dominates NT in 3-3 tie
Girls Basketball: Weinman, Shaw lead Titans past Trevians
Glenview residents spread joy at Chicago shelter
As a teacher at Northwestern University, Glenview resident Marilyn Sweeney walked past the same sign on campus for nearly 15 years.
Faith Briefs: Parish Family Nights, Men's Dinner
Youth Services commences 2017 with annual fundraiser
North Shore meals to satisfy healthful eating in 2017
Adventures in Glenview: Honoring the origins of the solar house
Where do you think the nation's first solar house was built?
The Word on Wellness: Juice me up, Scotty
From the Editor: Seeking interns for summer work
Coach Talk: Turning ideas into sport program reality
