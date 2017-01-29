South junior Lizzy Shaw brings the ball down the court during the Titans’ 44-36 win over New Trier on Friday, Jan. 20, in Winnetka. David Kraus/22nd Century Media

January 23, 2017

By Katy Winge, Freelance Reporter

When Carie Weinman walked into the Glenbrook South gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Titans were all thinking the same thing: Carie is back.