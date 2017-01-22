  • Glenbrook South sophomore Lily Cataldo handles the puck in traffic during Glenbrook’s 3-2 win over Latin School on Jan. 10 at Johnny’s Ice House in Chicago. Photos by Carlos Alvarez/22nd Century Media

    Girls Ice Hockey: Top-ranked Glenbrook ices No. 3 Latin

    January 11, 2017 By Neil Milbert, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    Ranked No. 1 in Illinois, the unbeaten Glenbrook girls skated onto a Chicago stage Jan. 10 when they journeyed to Johnny’s Ice House to play the No. 3-ranked Latin School.
  • Maple School actresses (left to right) Kelly Kim, Zoe Morris and Theresa Lee act out a scene from “The Return of the Glass Slipper” on Jan. 11 at Willowbrook School. Sarah Haider/22nd Century Media

    Middle-schoolers cultivate theater talents in plays

    January 16, 2017 By Sarah Haider, Assistant Editor Life & Arts
    Growing noses and glass slippers filled the Willowbrook School’s gymnasium with laughter when 19 Maple middle school students put on a show for the kindergarten classes on Jan. 11.
  • Have Dreams, a nonprofit servicing youth and young adults with autism in Glenview, lost a bus to vandalism over the Thanksgiving weekend. PHOTOS SUBMITTED

    Northfield Park District loans vehicle to North Shore nonprofit Have Dreams following vandalism

    January 16, 2017 By Jacqueline Glosniak, Contributing Editor News
    While there are many people out there who question whether there is any good left in the world, the generosity of a Northfield organization to an area nonprofit during a time of need demonstrates that there are still kind locals helping others for the greater good of a community.
  • Valor’s red snapper plancha features red snapper, crab meat, roasted potatoes and red pepper sauce. Courtney Jacquin/22nd Century Media

    Dining Out: Chef Fliou serves up French flavors at former District restaurant location

    January 16, 2017 By Fouad Egbaria, Contributing Editor Life & Arts, Dining Out
    On a downtown avenue in Glencoe, diners can get a taste of France.

  • 10 Questions with Robert Hopkins, GBS boys hockey

    January 16, 2017 By Chris Pullam, Editor Sports, Athlete of the Week
    Hopkins, a senior at Glenbrook South, plays center on the boys ice hockey team.

