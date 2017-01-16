  • Actors (from left to right) Susie Munoz, 4, Lucy O’Donoghue, 3, Henry Share, 3, and Ruby Share, 4, perform ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on Friday, Jan. 6, at City Kid Theatre. Chris Pullam/22nd Century media

    City Kid Theatre kickstarts 2017 with ‘Wizard of Oz’

    January 9, 2017 By Chris Pullam, Editor News
    Kerry Hahn, owner of City Kid Theatre Company in Glenview, entered the world of theater as a young student performing with the Chicago Park District.
  • JD’s Burger ($9.95) features a half-pound Angus patty served on a toasted pretzel bun with spicy barbecue sauce, pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and fried onion rings, along with the standard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, plus a side of your choice. Photos by Matt Yan/22nd Century Media

    Dry-rubbed, smoked meats a staple at JD’s

    January 9, 2017 By Chris Pullam, Editor Life & Arts, Dining Out
    After graduating from Loyola University with a degree in marketing, Gary Shupak worked in consulting for six months before making a life-changing realization.
  • Northbrook resident Ellen Klein demonstrates voluntary laughter at the start of a laughter yoga session Jan. 4 at Glenbrook Hospital. Matt Yan/22nd Century Media

    Laughter group spreads peace at Glenbrook Hospital

    January 9, 2017 By Matt Yan, Contributing Editor Life & Arts
    As a child, Ellen Klein was a giggler.
  • 22nd Century Media file photo

    10 Questions with Daniel Pravich, GBS wrestling

    January 9, 2017 By Chris Pullam, Editor Sports, Athlete of the Week
    Pravich, a senior at Glenbrook South, placed fourth in the 152-pound weight class at the Russ Erb tournament on Dec. 17.
  • Glenbrook South senior Sam Iida swims against New Trier on Friday, Jan. 6, at GBS. Miroslaw Pomian/22nd Century Media

    Iida, Scheinfeld trade wins at dual meet

    January 9, 2017 By Neil Milbert, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    Glenbrook South swimming superstar Sam Iida shattered his home pool record in the 500-yard freestyle and New Trier’s defending state champion Charlie Scheinfeld broke Iida’s 100 breaststroke record.

